EUR is rising moderately. Overview for 12.10.2023

The primary currency pair on Thursday is poised for a cautious rise. The current EURUSD exchange rate stands at 1.0630.

The US Producer Price Index statistics released yesterday indicate a gradual deceleration in inflation in September. This has once again prompted investors to speculate about whether the Federal Reserve has concluded its aggressive cycle of interest rate hikes.

In September, the US PPI increased to 2.2% y/y, up from the previous value of 1.6%. On a month-on-month basis, the index expanded by only 0.5%, compared to August's 0.7% increase.

The question of whether the phase of higher borrowing costs has ended will remain crucial for capital markets until the Fed's November meeting. Only then will the regulator's future actions regarding interest rates become clear.

Today's highlights include US consumer price statistics for September and the number of jobless claims for the week.