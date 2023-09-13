EUR maintains its balance. Overview for 13.09.2023

The major currency pair continues its consolidation on Wednesday. The current EURUSD exchange rate stands at 1.0747.

There were no significant US statistics published earlier this week. The most interesting developments will begin today with the US Consumer Price Index report for August. According to forecasts, inflation may have increased to 3.6% y/y from 3.2% earlier. On a monthly basis, a 0.6% surge is expected today against 0.2% earlier.

Core inflation could have kept its growth rate at 0.2% m/m. If the data aligns with expectations, market reactions are expected to be subdued.

In addition, the eurozone is preparing to release industrial production statistics for July. According to average forecasts, the indicator could have fallen by 0.8% m/m after a 0.5% m/m increase in June. If the data stays in positive territory, it would be a positive factor for the euro.