The Japanese yen paired with the US dollar has finally received aid from the Japanese government and central bank. The current USDJPY exchange rate stands at 148.55.

News appeared yesterday confirming yen interventions in Japan. However, no official statement has been released on this matter as of yet. The latest documents from the Bank of Japan about the monetary market do not show any signs that it had intervened in trading.

Previously, the USD/JPY pair had risen above 150.00, causing concern among economists.

It is possible that the BoJ conducted test interventions during the American session to see market reactions. This could explain the pair's retracement. Export-oriented companies quickly adapted to the local trend, enabling the JPY to make a modest recovery.

Eisuke Sakakibara, the former head of Japan's Ministry of Finance, has recently mentioned that interventions are likely if USD/JPY approaches the 155.00 mark.