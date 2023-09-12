JPY managed to rebound from its low point. Overview for 12.09.2023

The Japanese yen, paired with the US dollar, still appears weak but is currently stabilising. The current exchange rate for USDJPY stands at 146.68.

The basis for the recovery of JPY positions is the local weakening of the US dollar. Even if it is just a brief respite, it holds great value for the yen.

According to Japan's Minister of Finance, Shinichi Suzuki, the central bank will continue to pursue an appropriate monetary policy and collaborate with the government to achieve inflation targets. However, he refrained from commenting on recent statements made by the Bank of Japan's governor regarding the readiness to gradually move away from ultra-easy monetary policy tools.

On Monday, long-term interest rates in Japan rose to their highest levels in almost a decade, driven by expectations of a possible local tightening of the BoJ's monetary policy. During that time, the central bank's chairman, Kazuo Ueda, mentioned that the regulator might cease its negative interest rate policy once inflation reaches the 2% target.