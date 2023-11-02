Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 02.11.2023 (AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

AUDUSD has found a foothold above the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6385 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6535. An additional signal confirming the rise could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.6290, which could indicate further falling to 0.6195.





USDCHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"

USDCHF is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, implying an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.8990 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9225. An additional signal confirming the growth could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.8935, which could indicate a decline to 0.8845.





NZDUSD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"

NZDUSD is correcting after a breakout of the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud is expected at 0.5845, followed by a rise to 0.5990. An additional signal confirming the growth could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.5775, which could lead to a further decline to 0.5685. Meanwhile, the growth might be supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel with the price finding a foothold above 0.5970.



