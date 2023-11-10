Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 10.11.2023 (BRENT, USDCAD, USDCHF)

BRENT

Brent is rebounding from the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 81.45 is expected, followed by a decline to 75.45. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 89.65, which will mean further growth to 93.05.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.3765 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3920. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3705, which will mean a further decline to 1.3605.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is rising within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.9015 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9135. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.8980, which will mean a further decline to 0.8890.



