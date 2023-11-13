Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 13.11.2023 (EURUSD, AUDUSD, BRENT)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is rebounding from the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.0675 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0815. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.0625, which will mean a further decline to 1.0535. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel with the price finding a foothold above 1.0720.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has secured above the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6375 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6235. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.6465, which will mean further growth to 0.6555. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price finding a foothold under 0.6295.
BRENT
Brent is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 82.00 is expected, followed by a decline to 75.25. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 89.45, which will mean further growth to 90.65. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price securing under 79.55.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.