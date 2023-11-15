Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 15.11.2023 (EURUSD, AUDUSD, BRENT)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has gained a foothold above the upper boundary of the bullish channel. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0825 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0985. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing below 1.0595, which will indicate a further decline to 1.0505.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is pushing off the resistance level. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6465 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6595. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing below 0.6345, which will signal a further decline to 0.6255.





BRENT

Brent is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 83.60 is expected, followed by a decline to 78.35. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 86.65, which will indicate further growth to 92.75. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price finding a foothold below 81.05.



