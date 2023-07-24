Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 24.07.2023 (EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is rebounding from the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.1085 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1335. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.1015, which will mean a further decline to 1.0925. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel with the price securing above 1.1195.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is testing the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6760 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6955. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6845, which will mean further growth to 0.6935.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is correcting by the Pennant pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 141.35 is expected, followed by a rise to 144.35. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 137.95, which will mean a further decline to 136.95.



