Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 01.09.2023 (EURUSD, BRENT, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has secured under the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.0850 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0680. A signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0905, which will mean a further rise to 1.1005.
BRENT
Brent is growing within a Double Bottom reversal pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 86.05 is expected, followed by a rise to 89.15. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 82.65, which will mean a further decline to 80.05.
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is testing the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.3535 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3365. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.3625, which will mean further growth to 1.3715.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.