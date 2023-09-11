Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 11.09.2023 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which reveals a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0765 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0565. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0845, which will mean a price rise to 1.0955. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the ascending channel with the price securing under 1.0705.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting after an aggressive decline. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, revealing a bearish trend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1935 is expected, followed by a drop to 1900. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1945, which will imply further growth to 1985.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has secured above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, revealing a downtrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.5935 is expected, followed by a price drop to 0.5795. An additional signal confirming the decrease could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.5965, which will indicate further growth to 0.6055. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price securing under 0.5875.



