Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 18.08.2023 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0930 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0725. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.1015, which will mean further growth to 1.1105.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting within a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1895 is expected, followed by a decline to 1870. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1905, which will mean further growth to 1935.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.5945 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5745. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6055, which will mean further growth to 0.6145.



