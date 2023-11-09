Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 09.11.2023 (EURUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is rebounding from the resistance level. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0675 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0805. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.0655, which will mean a further decline to 1.0565.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD has secured above the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.5915 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6065. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.5835, which will mean a further decline to 0.5745.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is testing the support are at 0.6045. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.6390 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6535. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.6335, which will mean a further decline to 0.6245.
