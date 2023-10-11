Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 11.10.2023 (EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is rebounding from the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.0555 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0750. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.0485, which will mean a further decline to 1.0395.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.5995 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6085. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.5965, which will mean a further decline to 0.5875.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is correcting after an aggressive decline. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3625 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3465. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.3725, which will mean further growth to 1.3815.



