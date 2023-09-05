Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 05.09.2023 (EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0815 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0665. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0905, which will mean further growth to 1.1005.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has exited from a correction channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.1.3570 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3765. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3515, which will mean a further decline to 1.3425.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has secured under the lower boundary of a bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.6440 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6265. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6505, which will mean further growth to 0.6495.



