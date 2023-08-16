Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 16.08.2023 (EURUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0980 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0695. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.1045, which will mean further growth to 1.1135.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is rising within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3445 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3605. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3310, which will mean a further decline to 1.3215.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1905 is expected, followed by a decline to 1875. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1945, which will mean further growth to 1975.



