Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 07.11.2023 (EURUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

EURUSD has gained a foothold below the Tenkan-Sen line. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0645 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0815. An additional signal confirming the rise could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing below 1.0575, which will indicate a further decline to 1.0485.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has pushed off the support level. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3735 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3555. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.3870, which will indicate further growth to 1.3965.





NZDUSD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"

NZDUSD is correcting after a failure to break the upper boundary of the descending channel. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.5865 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6055. An additional signal confirming the rise could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing below 0.5795, which will signal a further decline to 0.5685.



