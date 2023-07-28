Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 28.07.2023 (EURUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.1030 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0795. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.1175, which will indicate further growth to 1.1260.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has broken the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3200 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3335. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing below 1.3135, which will indicate a further decline to 1.3045.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has left the ascending corrective channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.6205 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6025. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6305, which will indicate further growth to 0.6395.



