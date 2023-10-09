Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 09.10.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.0540 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0375. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0605, which will mean further growth to 1.0705. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price securing under 1.0485.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is pushing off the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 148.80 is expected, followed by a rise to 151.05. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 148.15, which will mean a further decline to 147.20. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel with the price securing above 149.75.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting after a rebound from the support. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1860 is expected, followed by a decline to 1775. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1885, which will mean further growth to 1915. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the corrective channel with the price securing under 1875.



