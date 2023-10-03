Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 03.10.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0545 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0335. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0625, which will mean further growth to 1.0705.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is correcting before setting new highs. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 149.35 is expected, followed by a rise to 151.35. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 148.05, which will mean a further decline to 147.05.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.5935 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5865. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.5985, which will mean further growth to 0.6075.



