Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 25.10.2021 (GBPUSD, BRENT, AUDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3767; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3725 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3975. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3625. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3535.





BRENT

Brent is trading at 86.02; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 83.75 and then resume moving upwards to reach 90.55. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 81.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 78.75.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7480; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7420 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7635. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7325. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7235. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the upside border of the Wedge pattern and fix above 0.7525.



