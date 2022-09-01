Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 01.09.2022 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is successfully rebounding from Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1610 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1420. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1710. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1805.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is falling within the bearish channel. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 1715.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1680.00. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1735.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1775.00.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is testing the support area. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6160 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.5875. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6235. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6325.



