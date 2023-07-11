Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 11.07.2023 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2845 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3035. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.2635, which will mean a further decline to 1.2545.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is rebounding from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1920 is expected, followed by a rise to 1967. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1905, which will mean a further decline to 1875. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the neck line of the Head and Shoulders pattern with the price securing above 1945. The target of the move within the pattern is 1975.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is correcting within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6190 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6295. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.6120, which will mean a further decline to 0.6030.



