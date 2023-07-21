Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 21.07.2023 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is pushing off the Kijun-Sen line after a powerful decline. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2905 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2655. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.3065, which will mean further growth to 1.3155.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting within an ascending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1960 is expected, followed by a rise to 2010. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1930, which will mean a further decline to 1895.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is testing the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6255 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6105. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6355, which will mean further growth to 0.6445.



