Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 18.07.2023 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.1230 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1345. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.1165, which will mean a further decline to 1.0975.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has secured above the upper boundary of the descending corrective channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1955 is expected, followed by a rise to 1980. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1930, which will mean a further decline to 1895.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is rebounding from the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.3225 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3040. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.3305, which will mean further growth to 1.3405. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price securing below 1.3175.



