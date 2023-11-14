Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 14.11.2023 (GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has found a foothold above the Kijun-Sen line. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2255 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2425. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.2205, which will mean a further decline to 1.2110. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel with the price finding a foothold above 1.2315.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.5895 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5755. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 0.5965, which will mean further growth to 0.6055.
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is correcting within a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3780 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3925. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.3720, which will mean a further decline to 1.3630. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern with the price finding a foothold above 1.3855.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.