Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 06.10.2023 (GBPUSD, USDCAD, BRENT)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has secured above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2175 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.1955. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2265, which will mean further growth to 1.2355. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price securing under 1.2105.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3675 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3875. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3535, which will mean a further decline to 1.3445.





BRENT

Brent is testing the lower boundary of the bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 85.65 is expected, followed by a decline to 80.30. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 91.05, which will mean further growth to 94.05.



