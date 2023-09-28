Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 28.09.2023 (GBPUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2145 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2015. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2225, which will indicate further growth to 1.2315.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is correcting following the bullish momentum. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.3480 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3615. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing below 1.3435, which will indicate a further decline to 1.3345. Meanwhile, growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel with the price securing above 1.3565.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is testing the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies a bearish trend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1885 is expected, followed by a decline to 1850. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1905, which will signal further growth to 1945. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bearish Flag pattern with the price securing below 1870..



