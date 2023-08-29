Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.08.2023 (GBPUSD, USDCHF, XAUUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2645 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2460. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2745, which will mean further growth to 1.2835.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is rebounding from the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.8820 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.8935. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.8755, which will mean a further decline to 0.8665.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1920 is expected, followed by a rise to 1955. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1890, which will mean a further decline to 1865.



