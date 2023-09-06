Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 06.09.2023 (GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is correcting after a rebound from the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2585 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2415. An additional signal confirming the decrease might be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario van be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Ichimoku Cloud with the price securing above 1.2695, which will mean a further rise to 1.2790.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is rebounding from the Tenkan-Sen line. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud is expected at 146.35, followed by a rise to 149.35. An additional signal confirming the rise could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 145.45, which will mean a further decline to 144.50.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line is expected at 0.5915, followed by a decline to 0.5745. An additional signal confirming the decrease could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.5965, which will mean a further rise to 0.6055.
