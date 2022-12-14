Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 14.12.2022 (GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2210 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2720. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2080, which will mean further falling to 1.1985.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has left the borders of a bullish channel. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 136.15 is expected, followed by falling to 131.65. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 137.25, which will mean further growth to 138.15.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6370 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6680. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6245, which will mean further falling to 0.6155.



