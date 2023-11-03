Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 03.11.2023 (GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD)

GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

GBPUSD has found a foothold above the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud is expected at 1.2130, followed by a rise to 1.2365. An additional signal confirming the growth could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario might be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.2075, which might lead to a further decline to 1.1985. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel with the quotes finding a foothold above 1.2255.





USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

USDJPY is correcting after a rebound from the resistance level. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud is expected at 149.95, followed by a rise to 152.25. An additional signal confirming the growth could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario might be cancelled by a breakout of the lower Cloud boundary with the price finding a foothold under 149.25, which could indicate further falling to 148.35.





USDCAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"

USDCAD has left the bullish channel boundaries. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a downtrend. A test of the upper Cloud boundary at 1.3810 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3575. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper Cloud boundary with the price securing above 1.3855, which might indicate a further rise to 1.3945. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price finding a foothold under 1.3665.



