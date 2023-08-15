Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 15.08.2023 (USDCHF, USDJPY, NZDUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has rebounded from the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.8755 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.8895. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.8665, which will mean a further decline to 0.8565.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is testing the upper boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 145.05 is expected, followed by a rise to 148.25. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 140.55, which will mean a further decline to 139.65.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has secured above the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line 0.6025 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5825. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6165, which will mean further growth to 0.6255.



