Murrey Math Lines 01.08.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing downtrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In these circumstances, a downward breakout of the 5/8 (0.6652) level is expected, followed by a decline to the support level at 4/8 (0.6591). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the resistance at 6/8 (0.6713). In this case, the quotes could rise to 7/8 (0.6774).
On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which indicates a prevailing downtrend and increases the probability of a further price drop.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and are now hovering below it, which indicates a potential downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, a downward breakout of the 5/8 (0.6164) level is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 4/8 (0.6103). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the resistance at 6/8 (0.6225). In this case, the pair could rise to 7/8 (0.6286).
On M15, the price fall might be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
