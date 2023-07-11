Murrey Math Lines 11.07.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD quotes on H4 have broken the 200-day Moving Average and are now above it, indicating the possible development of an uptrend. The RSI is approaching the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 6/8 (0.6713) is expected, followed by a breakout and a price rise to the resistance at 7/8 (0.6774). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 5/8 (0.6652). In this case, the pair could drop to the support level of 4/8 (0.6591).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price increase.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD quotes on H4 are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevailing uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In these circumstances, the price is expected to rise above 6/8 (0.6225) and advance to the resistance at 7/8 (0.6286). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 5/8 (0.6164), which might lead to a trend reversal and a drop to the support at 4/8 (0.6103).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend and a high probability of further price growth.
