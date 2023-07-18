Murrey Math Lines 18.07.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In these circumstances, the price is expected to break the 8/8 (0.6835) level and continue growing to the resistance level of +2/8 (0.6658). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 7/8 (0.6774). In this case, the pair might fall to the support at 6/8 (0.6713).





On M15, the growth of the pair can be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On the H4 NZDUSD chart, the situation is similar: the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend, and the RSI is testing the support line. In these circumstances, the price is expected to crush the 8/8 (0.6347) level and advance to the resistance of +2/8 (0.6469). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 7/8 (0.6286), which might lead to a decline to 6/8 (0.6225).





On M15, a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of a further rise.



