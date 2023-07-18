Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 18.07.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

18.07.2023

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In these circumstances, the price is expected to break the 8/8 (0.6835) level and continue growing to the resistance level of +2/8 (0.6658). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 7/8 (0.6774). In this case, the pair might fall to the support at 6/8 (0.6713).

AUDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the growth of the pair can be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.

AUDUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On the H4 NZDUSD chart, the situation is similar: the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend, and the RSI is testing the support line. In these circumstances, the price is expected to crush the 8/8 (0.6347) level and advance to the resistance of +2/8 (0.6469). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 7/8 (0.6286), which might lead to a decline to 6/8 (0.6225).

NZDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of a further rise.

NZDUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano