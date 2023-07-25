Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 25.07.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

25.07.2023

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In these circumstances, the quotes are expected to break the 7/8 (0.6774) level, reaching the resistance at 8/8 (0.6835). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 6/8 (0.6713), which might lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the support at 5/8 (0.6652).

AUDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This indicates the predominance of an uptrend and increases the probability of a further rise.

AUDUSD_M15
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and are now hovering above it, which indicates probable development of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to surpass the 6/8 (0.6225) level and reach the resistance at 7/8 (0.6286). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 5/8 (0.6164). In this case, the pair might drop to 4/8 (0.6103).

NZDUSD_H4
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, increasing the probability of a further price rise.

NZDUSD_M15
Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

