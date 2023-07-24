Sign InOpen an account
Murrey Math Lines 24.07.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

24.07.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is approaching the oversold area. In this situation, a rebound from 6/8 (1.1108) is expected, followed by a rise to the resistance level of 8/8 (1.1230). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 6/8 (1.1108). In this case, the pair could continue falling and might drop to 5/8 (1.1074).

EURUSD_H4
On M15, the growth of the pair might be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.

EURUSD_M15
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In these circumstances, a test of 6/8 (1.2939) is expected, followed by a rise to the resistance at 7/8 (1.3061). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 5/8 (1.2817), which could lead to a trend reversal and a drop to the support level of 4/8 (1.2695).

GBPUSD_H4
On M15, a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of a price increase.

GBPUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author's private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

