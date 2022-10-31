Murrey Math Lines 31.10.2022 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI have bounced off the support line. Currently, we should expect a test of 2/8 (1.0009), a breakaway of it, and growth to the resistance level of 3/8 (1.0131). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 1/8 (0.9887). This might lead to a trend reversal and falling of the pair to 0/8 (0.9765).
On M15, growth can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are nearing 8/8 (1.1718), which is the lower border of the overbought area. The RSI is also approaching the overbought area. Currently, we should expect a test of 8/8 (1.1718), a bounce off it, and falling to the support level of 6/8 (1.1230). The scenario can be cancelled by an upward breakaway of the resistance level of 8/8 (1.1718). In this case, the quotes will continue growing and may reach +1/8 (1.1962).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, so falling of the quotes will be signaled by a bounce off8/8 on H4.
