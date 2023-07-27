Sign InOpen an account
Murrey Math Lines 27.07.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

27.07.2023

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF quotes are in the oversold area on H4. The RSI is nearing the oversold area. In this situation, a test of -2/8 (0.8544) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a rise to the resistance at -1/8 (0.8667). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at -2/8 (0.8544), which will reshuffle the Murray indication so that a new price target will be set.

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, so further growth of the quotes can be supported by a rebound from the -2/8 (0.8544) mark on H4.

USDCHF_M15
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 7/8 (1984.38), later reaching the resistance at 8/8 (2000.00). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 6/8 (1968.75), in which case gold quotes could drop to the support at 5/8 (1953.12).

Gold_H4
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, increasing the probability of a further price rise.

Gold_M15
Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

