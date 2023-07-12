Sign InOpen an account
Murrey Math Lines 12.07.2023 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

12.07.2023

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and are now below it, revealing a possible development of a downtrend. However, the RSI is already in the oversold area, indicating price growth. As a result, a test of 2/8 (139.06) is expected, followed by a rebound from it and a rise of the quotes to the resistance level of 4/8 (140.62). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 2/8 (139.06). In this case, the pair might continue falling so that the quotes could drop to 1/8 (138.28).

USDJPY_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator is too far away from the current price, so further price growth could be signalled by a rebound from 2/8 (139.06) on H4.

USDJPY_M15
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD quotes on H4 and the RSI are nearing their oversold areas. In these circumstances, a test of 0/8 (1.3183) is expected, followed by a rebound from it and a rise to the resistance level of 2/8 (1.3305). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 0/8 (1.3183), which could lead to a further decline to -1/8 (1.3122).

USDCAD_H4
On M15, the situation is similar to that on the USDJPY chart. The upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator is too far away from the current price, so further price growth could be signalled by a rebound from 0/8 (1.3183) on H4.

USDCAD_M15
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

