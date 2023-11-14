Murrey Math Lines 14.11.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

AUDUSD quotes have rebounded from the support level of 0/8 (0.6347) on H4. The RSI is approaching the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 1/8 (0.6408) is expected, followed by a breakout of this level and a rise to the resistance at 2/8 (0.6469). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the 0/8 (0.6347) level. In this case, the quotes could resume falling and reach the support at -1/8 (0.6286).





On M15, the price growth might be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD quotes and the RSI are approaching their respective oversold areas. In this situation, a test of 0/8 (0.5859) is expected, followed by a rise to the resistance at 2/8 (0.5981). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the 0/8 (0.5859) level, which could lead to a further decline to -1/8 (0.5798)





On M15, a new breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel might increase the probability of a price rise.



