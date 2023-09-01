Murrey Math Lines 01.09.2023 (Brent, S&P 500)

Brent
Brent quotes are nearing the overbought area on H4, with the RSI already in the overbought area. In these circumstances, the price is expected to break the 8/8 (87.50) level, rebound from it, and drop to the support level at 6/8 (84.38). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the resistance level at 8/8 (87.50). In this case, the quotes could reach +1/8 (89.06).
On M15, following a rebound from 8/8 (87.50), the price decline might be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel.
S&P 500
S&P 500 quotes are hovering above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is nearing the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to test the 3/8 (4492.2) level, rebound from it, and rise to the resistance level at 5/8 (4570.3). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support level at 3/8 (4492.2). In this case, the S&P 500 index could decline to 2/8 (4453.1).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price rise.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.