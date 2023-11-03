Murrey Math Lines 03.11.2023 (Brent, S&P 500)

Brent

Brent quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average in H4, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 4/8 (87.50) is expected, followed by a rebound from this mark and a decline to the support at 2/8 (84.38). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 4/8 (87.50). In this case, crude oil quotes might reach 5/8 (89.06).





On M15, after a rebound from 4/8 (87.50) on H4, a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of a price decline.





S&P 500

S&P 500 quotes are again nearing the overbought area on H4. The RSI is already in its own overbought area. Currently, a test of 8/8 (4375.0) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a decline to the support at 6/8 (4218.8). The scenario can be cancelled by an upward breakout of the resistance at 8/8 (4375.0). In this case, the S&P 500 index might continue growing to +1/8 (4453.1).





On M15, after a rebound from 8/8 (4218.8) on H4, an additional signal confirming the decline could be a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.



