Murrey Math Lines 10.11.2023 (Brent, S&P 500)

Brent

Brent quotes are in the oversold area on H4, while the RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 0/8 (81.25) is expected, followed by a breakout of this level and a rise to the resistance at 2/8 (84.38). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support level at -1/8 (79.69). In this case, Brent quotes could drop to the -2/8 (78.12) level.





On M15, a further price rise might be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.





S&P 500

The S&P 500 quotes have broken the 8/8 (4375.0) level on H4, exiting the overbought area. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, a test of 7/8 (4296.9) is expected, followed by a price decline to the support at 6/8 (4218.8). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 8/8 (4375.0). In this case, the S&P 500 could continue growing and reach the +1/8 (4453.1) level.





On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price decline.



