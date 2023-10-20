Murrey Math Lines 20.10.2023 (Brent, S&P 500)

Brent

Brent quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 7/8 (92.18), subsequently reaching the resistance at 8/8 (93.75). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the 6/8 (90.62) level. In this case, the price might drop to the support at 5/8 (89.06).





On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price rise.





S&P 500

The S&P 500 index quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. However, the RSI is in the oversold area. As a result, in these circumstances, a test of 3/8 (4296.9) is expected, from where the price could rebound and drop to the support at 1/8 (4140.6). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 3/8 (4296.9), which might lead to a rise to 4/8 (4375.0).





On M15, after a rebound from 3/8 (4296.9), the price decline might be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.



