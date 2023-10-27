Murrey Math Lines 27.10.2023 (Brent, S&P 500)

Brent

Brent quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the probability of a downtrend development. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, a downward breakout of 4/8 (87.50) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 2/8 (84.38). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 5/8 (89.06). In this case, crude oil quotes might climb to 6/8 (90.62).





On M15, a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of a price decline.





S&P 500

S&P 500 quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. However, the RSI has formed a convergence. In this situation, a test of 6/8 (4218.8) is expected, followed by a breakout of this level and a rise to the resistance level of 7/8 (4296.9). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 5/8 (4140.6), which could lead to a decline of the index to 4/8 (4062.5).





On M15, the growth of the quotes could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.



