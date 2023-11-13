Murrey Math Lines 13.11.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 7/8 (1.0711), subsequently proceeding to the resistance at 8/8 (1.0742). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 6/8 (1.0681). In this case, the quotes could drop to the 4/8 (1.0620) level.
On M15, a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel could become an additional signal confirming the price rise.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average and are below it, indicating a probability of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In these circumstances, a downward breakout of 4/8 (1.2207) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 3/8 (1.2146). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above 5/8 (1.2329). In this case, the pair could grow to the resistance at 6/8 (1.2329).
On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further price decline.
