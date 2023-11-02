Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 02.11.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

02.11.2023

USDCHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"

USDCHF quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, a rebound from 4/8 (0.9033) is expected, followed by a price rise to the resistance at 6/8 (0.9155). The scenario can be cancelled by a downwards breakout of 4/8 (0.9033). In this case, the pair could drop to the support at 3/8 (0.8977).

Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is too far from the current price, so the rise could be supported by a rebound from the 4/8 (0.9033) level on H4.

XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

Gold quotes have escaped the oversold area on H4 but continues trading between 7/8 (1968.75) and 8/8 (2000.00). The RSI is approaching the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 8/8 (2000.00) is expected, followed by rebound from this level and a decline to the support at 6/8 (1937.50). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above 8/8 (2000.00). In this case, the quotes could reach the resistance at +1/8 (2031.25).

On M15, after a rebound from 8/8 (2000.00), the price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.

Trading analysis & analytics
