Murrey Math Lines 07.09.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is in the overbought area, giving hints on a possible price correction. In this situation, a downward breakout of 6/8 (0.8911) is expected, after which the price might drop to the support level of 5/8 (0.8850). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above 7/8 (0.8972), in which case the quotes could reach the resistance at 8/8 (0.9033).
On M15, a further price decline could be supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel indicator.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and are now below it, which implies a possible development of a downtrend. The RSI is approaching the oversold area. In these circumstances, the price is expected to drop to the nearest support level of 2/8 (1906.25). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 3/8 (1921.87). In this case, the quotes might grow to 4/8 (1937.50).
On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further price decline.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.